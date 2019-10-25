Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

SBA Communications stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

