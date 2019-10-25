Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,088,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,542,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,544 shares of company stock worth $5,699,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

