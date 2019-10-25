Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 697.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 691,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 382,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.