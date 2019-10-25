Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $135,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.