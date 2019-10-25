Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,707 Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CJ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 8,813.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.44.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

CJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on C&J Energy Services from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ).

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.