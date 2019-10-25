Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 22,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,228. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

