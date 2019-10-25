MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. MEDNAX has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.88-0.96 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.88 to $0.96 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE:MD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Fernandez bought 122,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.