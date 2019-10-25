Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.85. Mediwound shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mediwound in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a net margin of 70.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mediwound by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mediwound by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

