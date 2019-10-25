MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,841.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.01942319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.88 or 0.02737589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00613457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00644103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00388224 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010139 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

