Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) shares traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.86, 1,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6,146% from the average session volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Mediaset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

