Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

MCD stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.15. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

