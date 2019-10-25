MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

NYSE:MXL traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $752,214.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kishore Seendripu sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,175 shares of company stock valued at $998,488 and sold 136,732 shares valued at $2,905,007. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

