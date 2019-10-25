Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello acquired 46,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reed’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 202,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.