Maxim Group Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $275.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. 31,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.70. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $268.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

