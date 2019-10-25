Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMX. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

