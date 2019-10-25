Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,040,563.52 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $2,051,122.32.

On Thursday, October 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.46, for a total transaction of $2,134,257.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $2,240,389.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50.

Shares of MA traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 2,757,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,767. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

