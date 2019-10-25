MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 861,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,382. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.34.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

