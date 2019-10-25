Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $94,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.90. 76,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,055. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

