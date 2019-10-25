Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.40. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 919 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, August 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

