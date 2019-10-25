Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.37. 8,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $742,642 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

