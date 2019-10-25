MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $251.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $249.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $349.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.00. MarketAxess has a one year low of $199.04 and a one year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in MarketAxess by 91.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

