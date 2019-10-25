Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 40.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.6% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,118.17. 732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,102.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,503. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

