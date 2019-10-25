Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

MPX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 66,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

