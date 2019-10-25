Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $458.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.