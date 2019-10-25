Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,129. Marcus has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.