Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 115,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

