Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the year.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.