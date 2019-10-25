Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.92 million.

MANH opened at $76.44 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

