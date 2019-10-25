Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 554,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,845. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
