Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 554,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,845. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

