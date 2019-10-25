Maecenas Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $2,311.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00199634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01487510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,353,900 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

