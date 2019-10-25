M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.22, 593,963 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 230,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 161.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 222,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 53.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $4,929,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 55.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 122,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

