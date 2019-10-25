Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Ethfinex, HADAX and Gate.io. Lympo has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $31,437.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00202096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.01505329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Allbit, IDEX, Kucoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

