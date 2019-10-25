Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday.

LBC stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $617.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.