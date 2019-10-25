Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 86000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

