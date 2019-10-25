Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Trading Up 5.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.18, approximately 4,120,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,044,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

