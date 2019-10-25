LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $52.92 on Friday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,673,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

