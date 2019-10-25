Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

AbbVie stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

