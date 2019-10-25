Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 367,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 228,253 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,926,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,998,000 after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.