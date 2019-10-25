Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.78 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $341.62 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.01.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

