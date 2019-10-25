Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,380,000 after buying an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

LOW opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

