Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

