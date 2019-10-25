Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) versus Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Financial Comparison

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.82% 3.41% 0.85% Penn Virginia 47.90% 37.14% 13.72%

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.29 $19.35 million ($0.07) -33.57 Penn Virginia $440.83 million 0.92 $224.79 million $9.19 2.92

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 1 4 0 2.80 Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.98%. Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.94%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

