Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $385.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $401.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Shares of LMT opened at $374.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

