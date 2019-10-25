Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

