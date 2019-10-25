Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.29. 160,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 75,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.