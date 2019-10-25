Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

LQDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 20,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,800. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

