Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2019 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
LNC stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
