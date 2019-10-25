Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2019 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

LNC stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

