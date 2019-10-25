Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered Linamar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Linamar alerts:

TSE LNR opened at C$42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.41. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$35.33 and a twelve month high of C$56.64.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Linamar will post 7.0783226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.66 per share, with a total value of C$2,319,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,959,358. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,084.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.