Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.16

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.16 and last traded at $116.92, with a volume of 23083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 307.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,380,000 after purchasing an additional 319,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,694,000 after acquiring an additional 144,977 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $82,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

