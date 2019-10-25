Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEVI. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 19,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,500,829.50. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,145,913.00. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,319 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.